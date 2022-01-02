GRIFFIN - Ernest E., Jr. "Buzzy"
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on December 27, 2021. Beloved husband of Rose Christopher. Also survived by a host of family and friends. Ernest was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday, from 1 PM-3 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment WNY National Cemetery. Condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.