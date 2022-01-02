Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ernest E. "Buzzy" GRIFFIN Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
GRIFFIN - Ernest E., Jr. "Buzzy"
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on December 27, 2021. Beloved husband of Rose Christopher. Also survived by a host of family and friends. Ernest was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday, from 1 PM-3 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment WNY National Cemetery. Condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jan
6
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Today I Just found out my dear friend Buzzy gained his wings. My prayer's and condolences to the entire family
CAROL MILHOUSE
Friend
January 6, 2022
Couldn´t make it due to the weather, but "fly high" my friend ...and serenade those angels every chance you get. I´ll meet you on the stage in the next life!
Peter johnson
Friend
January 6, 2022
Ernest had such a presence. While my husband and only knew him briefly, we found every encounter memorable.
Sarah A. Smith
Friend
January 4, 2022
Buzzy was a gifted actor and entertainer. A beautiful, generous spirit. I cherished whenever I saw he and Rose attending an event. The chance to chat and exchange precious memories no matter how brief was always a blessing. My condolences to the family and countless friends who will miss his presence but cherish his memory. He spread joy and fostered peace; an honorable legacy.
Stephen Henderson
Friend
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results