Ernest "Gene" TKACH
TKACH - Ernest "Gene"
September 6, 2021, age 92, a longtime resident of Lackawanna, NY, passed away in Venice, FL. Mr. Tkach was the owner of Rose's Restaurant in Lackawanna, NY and a Supervisor for the Erie County Water Authority. Husband of the late Josephine (nee Luba) Tkach; father of Russell Gene (Elizabeth) Tkach of Troy, OH, RoseAnn Tkach of Venice, FL and the late Deborah (nee Tkach) McBride; grandfather of Christopher Tkach, Amanda (Christian) Leonard and Jason (Amaris) Tkach of Plant City, FL; great-grandfather of Julia Elizabeth Leonard, Jovee Rose Tkach and Adelynn Tkach. A Memorial Mass will be held in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10:30 AM.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Basilica
767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY
My condolences on the loss of Ernest whose tremendous legacy lives strong in the amazing Tkach family. Peace, Dan
Daniel Flaherty
October 1, 2021
