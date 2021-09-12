TKACH - Ernest "Gene"

September 6, 2021, age 92, a longtime resident of Lackawanna, NY, passed away in Venice, FL. Mr. Tkach was the owner of Rose's Restaurant in Lackawanna, NY and a Supervisor for the Erie County Water Authority. Husband of the late Josephine (nee Luba) Tkach; father of Russell Gene (Elizabeth) Tkach of Troy, OH, RoseAnn Tkach of Venice, FL and the late Deborah (nee Tkach) McBride; grandfather of Christopher Tkach, Amanda (Christian) Leonard and Jason (Amaris) Tkach of Plant City, FL; great-grandfather of Julia Elizabeth Leonard, Jovee Rose Tkach and Adelynn Tkach. A Memorial Mass will be held in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10:30 AM.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.