WATSON - Ernest B. "Booya"

Entered into eternal rest on October 17, 2020. Loving son of Eddie Dean Watson and the late Ernest Leory Watson. He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Marcelle Chapman; brother, Eddie Leroy Watson; and a host of family and friends. There will be no visitation. Ernest requested to be cremated and his ashes joined with his grandparents' for eternal rest with family.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.