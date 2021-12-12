OSUCHA - Ernestine E. (nee Strzelczyk)
Of Alden, NY, December 8, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Osucha; dear mother of Joseph Jr. (Coreen), Thomas (Patti), David (Julie), Frank (Sherri) and the late Catherine (Joseph) Thomas and James Osucha; survived by 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; grandmother of the late Kimberly Osucha; sister of the late Connie Strzelczyk, Shirley Strzelczyk and Phyllis Reczak. Mass of Christian Burial from St. John's R.C. Church, Alden, NY on Wednesday, December 15th, at 10 AM (assemble at church). Family present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY on Tuesday 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Church. Please share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.