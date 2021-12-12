Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ernestine E. OSUCHA
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
OSUCHA - Ernestine E. (nee Strzelczyk)
Of Alden, NY, December 8, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Osucha; dear mother of Joseph Jr. (Coreen), Thomas (Patti), David (Julie), Frank (Sherri) and the late Catherine (Joseph) Thomas and James Osucha; survived by 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; grandmother of the late Kimberly Osucha; sister of the late Connie Strzelczyk, Shirley Strzelczyk and Phyllis Reczak. Mass of Christian Burial from St. John's R.C. Church, Alden, NY on Wednesday, December 15th, at 10 AM (assemble at church). Family present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY on Tuesday 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Church. Please share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Dec
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John's RC Church
Alden, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Sad to hear of Ernie's passing. Our condolences to all the Osucha family. What a great lady!!
Ron and Jean Aldinger
Friend
December 18, 2021
Thomas A Steffan
December 16, 2021
In Loving memory of sweet Aunt Ernie, with deepest sympathy to Joe & Coreen, Tom & Patti, Dave & Julie, and Frank & Sherri.
Melissa Strzelczyk
Family
December 13, 2021
Joe, Coreen, So sorry for your loss.
David Kocher
Friend
December 12, 2021
May peace be with Ernie's loving family
Michael Johnson, Sr
Family
December 11, 2021
Sympathies to you all. A Mother holds your hand, kisses your hurts and urges you on. May all your fond loving memories help to heal your sorrows and bring a smile to your hearts. May you feel Gods loving arms around you all at this time.
Blessings Bonnie & Dennis Hy
Bonnie Hy
Friend
December 11, 2021
Sending our condolences to the family of Mrs. Osucha. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. ❤❤
Gary, Marylou, and Jon Cole
Friend
December 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results