WILLIAMS - Ernestine
Passed peacefully March 24, 2022, after a brief illness. She was educated in the Buffalo Public School System, and accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior at the Michigan Avenue Baptist Church, under the pastorate of the late Reverend Dr. Jesse Nash, Sr. On April 5, 1952, she married the late Mr. Monroe Valentine Williams, Sr., at the Lincoln Memorial Methodist Church. The happy couple was blessed with two children. Ernestine was devoted to caring for her family. She united with Elim Christian Fellowship, under the pastorate of the Most Reverend Dr. T. Anthony Bronner. As a faithful member of Elim, Ernestine attended the Senior Care Ministry, and sang with the Senior Choir. On Resurrection Sunday, April 16, 2006, Ernestine was honored to be Consecrated as a 'Mother of the Church,' a role in which she was most proud to serve in support of her beloved Pastor and Elim. Ernestine's memory will be cherished by her children, Reverend Betty (Eugene) Pierce-Williams, and Mr. Monroe V. (Linda) Williams, III., other relatives and dear friends. Wake services will be held Thursday at 10 AM, followed by the 11 AM. Funeral at Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Avenue. Interment, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by T.L. PICKENS MORTUARY SERVICES, 66 East Utica Street. Please share condolences at: www.tonylpickens.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.