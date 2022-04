"It's so hard to say goodbye!" Praying for peace and comfort for all of my family and Ervin's friends. Not only was he my first cousin; we were high school and college buddies; and, more importantly, lifetime friends. Ervin was my first auto mechanic, a confidant, advisor, family man, jokester, and so much more. My favorite memory of Ervin was when he and his family came to visit me in Waldorf, MD in 2004. They helped to make that transition easier reassuring me that although we were miles apart, our bond would not be broken. He was just a phone call away and there would be future trips. He will be greatly missed. (Note: selfie sticks must not have been in back then, because I'm not in any of the pictures. Had to find a laugh)

Sharon Dove Family September 22, 2021