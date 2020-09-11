Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Erwin JANOWSKI
JANOWSKI - Erwin
September 7, 2020, of Grand Island. Husband of 65 years, to Ruth A. (nee Schultz) Janowski; father of Rita (Kevin) Packard and Janet (Ronald) Carpenter; grandfather of Jason (Jeannie) Maedl; great-grandfather of Heidi; also survived by several sisters in Germany, four sisters-in-laws and two brothers-in-laws. Friends may call Monday 2-4 PM, at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.