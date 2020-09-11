JANOWSKI - Erwin
September 7, 2020, of Grand Island. Husband of 65 years, to Ruth A. (nee Schultz) Janowski; father of Rita (Kevin) Packard and Janet (Ronald) Carpenter; grandfather of Jason (Jeannie) Maedl; great-grandfather of Heidi; also survived by several sisters in Germany, four sisters-in-laws and two brothers-in-laws. Friends may call Monday 2-4 PM, at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.