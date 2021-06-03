Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Estelle KRUCENSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street
Buffalo, NY
KRUCENSKI - Estelle (nee Gaik)
Of Tonawanda TWP, June 2nd, 2021, at age 88. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Leonard J. Krucenski; loving mother of Leonard (Kathryn), Brian (Joyce) and William Krucenski; devoted grandmother of Emily and Brent; dear sister of the late Helen Gaik; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Friday, June 4th, 4-8 PM, where Prayers will be held Saturday, June 5th, at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church at 9:30 AM. Entombment Elmlawn Cemetery. Estelle was retired from the Erie County Department of Social Services. Condolences may be shared online at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street, Buffalo, NY
Jun
5
Prayer Service
9:00a.m.
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street, Buffalo, NY
Jun
5
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Assumption Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Kolano Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Our sincere sympathy.
The Knezevich Family
June 6, 2021
I had the pleasure of having Mr. K as my teacher at Hutch Tech for Electricity/ Electronics and I´m so sorry for your loss. May he be joined in heaven by his wife at his side and may your family find peace during this difficult time.
Justin Hayden
Other
June 3, 2021
I had the honor to serve as the advisor to Leonard during his studies at UB. May you join him in Heaven. RIP
Albert Pautler, Ed. D.
Family
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results