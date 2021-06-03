KRUCENSKI - Estelle (nee Gaik)
Of Tonawanda TWP, June 2nd, 2021, at age 88. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Leonard J. Krucenski; loving mother of Leonard (Kathryn), Brian (Joyce) and William Krucenski; devoted grandmother of Emily and Brent; dear sister of the late Helen Gaik; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Friday, June 4th, 4-8 PM, where Prayers will be held Saturday, June 5th, at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church at 9:30 AM. Entombment Elmlawn Cemetery. Estelle was retired from the Erie County Department of Social Services. Condolences may be shared online at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2021.