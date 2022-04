MOSES - Estelle B. (nee Bonner)

April 13, 2022. Beloved wife of the late William Moses; loving mother of Deborah (Joel) Sher and Michele (Kevin Murrett) Moses; cherished grandmother of Sarah Sher; and great-grandmother of Elliott and Clara. No prior visitation. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.