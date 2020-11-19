Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Estelle "Dolly" WALAWANDER
WALAWANDER - Estelle
"Dolly" (nee Cichowski)
Age 85, of West Seneca, entered into rest November 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Walawander; devoted mother of Kathie (Jim) Mann, Cindy Walawander, Jennifer (Eddie) Murray and the late David Walawander; cherished grandmother of Kara, Andrea, Melissa, Samantha and Jillian; dear sister of Rosemarie (late Donald) Herko and Sonny (Linda) Cichowski; Estelle was employed by H & R Block for 30 years. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and traveling with her best friend MaryAnn Sachenik. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Avenue, on Friday, from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING AND/OR MASK.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.