WALAWANDER - Estelle
"Dolly" (nee Cichowski)
Age 85, of West Seneca, entered into rest November 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Walawander; devoted mother of Kathie (Jim) Mann, Cindy Walawander, Jennifer (Eddie) Murray and the late David Walawander; cherished grandmother of Kara, Andrea, Melissa, Samantha and Jillian; dear sister of Rosemarie (late Donald) Herko and Sonny (Linda) Cichowski; Estelle was employed by H & R Block for 30 years. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and traveling with her best friend MaryAnn Sachenik. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Avenue, on Friday, from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING AND/OR MASK.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 19, 2020.