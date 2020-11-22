I met Estelle when she was working at H & R Block on Walden. She did my taxes for a number of years. I was heartbroken when she said she was retiring. I also met up with her again when she was a Friend of The Fair for a couple of years. It was nice seeing her there too! My deepest sympathy to her family. Your Mom was a very special lady. Rest in Peace My Friend!

Barb Brader Friend November 19, 2020