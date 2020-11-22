WALAWANDER - Estelle
"Dolly" (nee Cichowski)
Age 85, of West Seneca, entered into rest November 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Walawander; devoted mother of Kathie (Jim) Mann, Cindy Walawander, Jennifer (Eddie) Murray and the late David Walawander; cherished grandmother of Kara, Andrea, Melissa, Samantha and Jillian; dear sister of Rosemarie (late Donald) Herko and Sonny (Linda) Cichowski; Estelle was employed by H & R Block for 30 years. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and traveling with her best friend MaryAnn Sachenik. Services were already held. Arrangement by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.