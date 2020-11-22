Menu
Estelle "Dolly" WALAWANDER
WALAWANDER - Estelle
"Dolly" (nee Cichowski)
Age 85, of West Seneca, entered into rest November 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Walawander; devoted mother of Kathie (Jim) Mann, Cindy Walawander, Jennifer (Eddie) Murray and the late David Walawander; cherished grandmother of Kara, Andrea, Melissa, Samantha and Jillian; dear sister of Rosemarie (late Donald) Herko and Sonny (Linda) Cichowski; Estelle was employed by H & R Block for 30 years. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and traveling with her best friend MaryAnn Sachenik. Services were already held. Arrangement by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127
GUEST BOOK
Our deepest sympathy to you, Kathie, Cindy, Jennifer and families. We saw your Mom on a Senior trip and enjoyed talking with her. She certainly was a good woman. Dave & Rita Pope (former neighbors)
Dave & Rita Pope
November 22, 2020
I met Estelle when she was working at H & R Block on Walden. She did my taxes for a number of years. I was heartbroken when she said she was retiring. I also met up with her again when she was a Friend of The Fair for a couple of years. It was nice seeing her there too! My deepest sympathy to her family. Your Mom was a very special lady. Rest in Peace My Friend!
Barb Brader
Friend
November 19, 2020
My sympathies at the loss of your Mom. She was a wonderful intelligent lady. I have fond memories of both Volunteering at Sheas with dinner afterwards and Home Bureau for many years. She will be missed.
Mary Adamczak
November 19, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences to all of the family. I have so many Cherished memories of your mom. Send my love!
Patricia (Davis) Boardway
November 19, 2020
So sorry to hear about your mom. My prayers are with you and your family.
Sandy Poturalski Mikolajek
November 19, 2020
So deeply sorry for your loss. Estelle was such a cherished part of our family.
Steve and Paula Sachenik
November 19, 2020