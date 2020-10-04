Menu
Esther C. BALON
1919 - 2020
BORN
October 28, 1919
DIED
October 2, 2020
BALON - Esther C. (nee Sinicki)
October 2, 2020, at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Balon Sr.; devoted mother of Edward Jr. (Barbara Kane) Balon; mother-in-law of Theresa Balon; cherished grandmother of Christopher Balon and Dianna Wasinger; loving great-grandmother of Tyler and Taylor Wasinger; predeceased by 13 sisters and brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a graveside service at St. Matthews Cemetery on Friday at 1 PM. Please assemble at the office. Share condolences online at: www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
St. Matthew’s Cemetery
, West Seneca, New York
