FLATLEY - Esther R.Entered into rest on September 24, 2021 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst. Predeceased by her husband Eugene J. Flatley on April 7, 1999; survived by her children Margaret (James) Meholick, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Canaan, Marie (James) Spence, Joseph (Doreen) Flatley, Jennifer (William) Felong, Karla (Todd) Chenez, Laura Flatley, and Leonard (Lavonne) Pinski; grandchildren Michael (Trish), Gregory, Melinda (Ricky), Emmett, Nicholas, Anna, Miranda, Joe, Rian, Lilly, and Christopher; great-grandchildren Abigail and Elliot; siblings Joan Doherty, Barbara (Jim) Schaefer, Mary (Dennis) Kless, Josie (Dave) Wienckowski, Vicki (Fred) Wylubski, and late Louise Flatley; also many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Monday, September 27th from 4-8 PM in PRUDDEN & KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, September 28th at 10 AM in Good Shepherd Parish, 5441 Tonawanda Creek Rd., North Tonawanda. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Cemetery. Visit pruddenandkandt.com