HALL - Esther Ann
(nee Mansour)
Of Snyder, NY, at 100 years of age, passed away March 6, 2021. Wife of the late John J. Hall; dear mother of Carol (Ronald D.) Mueller and Kimberly (Ronald) Nicolas; loving grandmother of four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; predeceased by three brothers and two sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral service and interment at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Olean, NY, are private by the family. Esther was a WWII Navy WAVE, achieving the rank of Seaman First Class, and was a retiree of the Ken-Ton Public School System. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorial contributions to Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo 14240, are preferred. Condolences may be shared online at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.