Esther Ann HALL
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
HALL - Esther Ann
(nee Mansour)
Of Snyder, NY, at 100 years of age, passed away March 6, 2021. Wife of the late John J. Hall; dear mother of Carol (Ronald D.) Mueller and Kimberly (Ronald) Nicolas; loving grandmother of four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; predeceased by three brothers and two sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral service and interment at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Olean, NY, are private by the family. Esther was a WWII Navy WAVE, achieving the rank of Seaman First Class, and was a retiree of the Ken-Ton Public School System. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorial contributions to Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo 14240, are preferred. Condolences may be shared online at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
My condolences to Carol and her family, but praise the LORD; Esther is saved!
Miguel A Hernandez Jr
March 14, 2021
Carol and Kim so sorry for your loss your mom was always such a sweet lovely lady. May God give you comfort at this time. Cathy Starr
Cathleen Vanalstine
March 14, 2021
