HERLE - Esther R. (nee Annis)

June 10, 2021. Beloved wife of George F. Herle; mother of Kathleen McCarthy (late Chuck Lewis), Mark (Donna) Herle and Roger Herle; grandmother of Molly (Gabe Bauer), Michael (Deanna) McCarthy, Kristen Herle (fiancé Andrew Fischer) and Kelly Herle; great-grandmother of Cassidy and Adam Bauer; sister of Virginia Okiec and the late Barbara Szafarski and Ronald Annis; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, 1 mile North of Maple Rd., just past Kline (same location as Dengler, Roberts Perna) Monday, 3-7 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will take place. Mrs. Herle was a member of Ailiamsi Court #12 and a graduate of East High school. Flowers gratefully declined. Gifts in Mrs. Herle's memory may be made to Ismailia Shrine Travel Fund, 1600 South Western Blvd., West Seneca, 14224.







Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2021.