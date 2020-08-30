RESTORFF - Esther Joan (nee Smith)
August 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Restorff; loving mother of Ronald Restorff and Roger (Monica) Restorff; cherished grandmother of Justin Restorff, Elizabeth Kaforey, Alex Kaforey and Zachary Restorff; dear sister of the late Edward and Robert Smith; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 1 PM. Joan was a member of the Ellwood Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary for over 50 years. Joan was a longtime Sabres season ticket holder and an avid Bowler and Garden enthusiast. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan's memory to James V. Ryan Paramedic Foundation. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.