KENNEDY - Esther M.

January 7, 2022, of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, at the age of 77 years.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph S. Balestrieri. Mother of Gina (Gilberto) Rosas, Lisa (Kirk) Kuschel, Chris (Larry) Goodwin, Joseph (Ripel) Balestrieri and Jason Balestrieri (Kim Burlison). Grandmother of 17 grandchildren and six great- grandchildren. Sister of Linda Kennedy, Phyllis Kettle, Hazel Kennedy, Gene Kennedy, Sylvia Jimerson and several late brothers and sisters. Friends may call Sunday, from 12-3 PM, and Monday, from 1-3 PM and 6-8 PM, at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY where Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 11 AM.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.