Esther M. KENNEDY
FUNERAL HOME
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
KENNEDY - Esther M.
January 7, 2022, of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, at the age of 77 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph S. Balestrieri. Mother of Gina (Gilberto) Rosas, Lisa (Kirk) Kuschel, Chris (Larry) Goodwin, Joseph (Ripel) Balestrieri and Jason Balestrieri (Kim Burlison). Grandmother of 17 grandchildren and six great- grandchildren. Sister of Linda Kennedy, Phyllis Kettle, Hazel Kennedy, Gene Kennedy, Sylvia Jimerson and several late brothers and sisters. Friends may call Sunday, from 12-3 PM, and Monday, from 1-3 PM and 6-8 PM, at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY where Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 11 AM.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Jan
10
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Jan
10
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Jan
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
Our deepest condolences to all the family.
Teresa & Leroy Montour & Family
Family
January 19, 2022
Taylor, Jordan, and Paige
January 8, 2022
I did not know Esther, but I knew her remarkable daughter, Chris. Chris is dedicated, loving, caring and compassionate; and took such good care of her mother. She will be missed.
Renee Baskin
Friend
January 8, 2022
Lisa I’m so sorry for your loss. Love you
Tammy WoodWood
Friend
January 8, 2022
