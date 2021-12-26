LOUCKS - Esther K.
Age 101, peacefully, on December 15, 2021. Esther was born on September 16, 1920. She was a lifelong resident of North Tonawanda and an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed the distinction of being the church's oldest member, and the matriarch of the Kopp family. She was an excellent cook and baker, a championship bowler, and an avid golfer. She was also a master knitter and enjoyed reading and playing Rummikub, Scrabble and various cards games, especially Pinochle. Her love of sports was legendary. She was an avid Bills fan and watched all NFL and college games. She loved Nascar as well and attended many races, rooting on Jeff Gordon from the stands. She also followed tennis, golf and the Ultimate Fighting Championship. She began her career at Wurlitzer after high school and became a homemaker after marrying Harvey Loucks in 1955. Esther attended night school and received her certification as an Electronics Technician. She was employed at Moog Music in East Aurora for nine years. Esther also enjoyed camping and traveling. She and Harvey traveled the states in a Winnebago camper for many years and were members of several RV clubs. They also traveled to Alaska, Nova Scotia, Switzerland and Norway. Beloved wife of the late Harvey Loucks; dear mother of Jan (Daniel) Krull of Ephrata, PA and Amy Loucks-DiMatteo (James Bishop) of Pendleton; grandmother of Matthew Krull, Andrew (Gayle) Krull; Rachel Bonfessuto; Brian DiMatteo and Blake DiMatteo; great-grandmother of Dylan and Hannah Krull and Ethan and Lian Bonfessuto. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 875 Eggert Drive, North Tonawanda, on Wednesday, December 29th, at 11 AM. The Reverend Blaine Jorg will officiate. If so desired, memorials may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church Ladies Guild. Guest Register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.