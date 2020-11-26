Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Esther T. "LaLa" KAMINSKI
KAMINSKI - Esther T. "LaLa" (nee Matuszewski)
November 22, 2020, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Josef Kaminski; loving mother of Linda C. Nowak; cherished grandmother of Matthew J. Nowak; dear sister of the late Gertrude (late Al) Czubaj; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. The family will be present on Saturday from 3-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE Funeral Home, 3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Urban-Amigone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.