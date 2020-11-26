KAMINSKI - Esther T. "LaLa" (nee Matuszewski)
November 22, 2020, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Josef Kaminski; loving mother of Linda C. Nowak; cherished grandmother of Matthew J. Nowak; dear sister of the late Gertrude (late Al) Czubaj; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. The family will be present on Saturday from 3-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE Funeral Home, 3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.