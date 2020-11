KAMINSKI - Esther T. "LaLa" (nee Matuszewski)November 22, 2020, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Josef Kaminski; loving mother of Linda C. Nowak; cherished grandmother of Matthew J. Nowak; dear sister of the late Gertrude (late Al) Czubaj; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. The family will be present on Saturday from 3-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE Funeral Home, 3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com