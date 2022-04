To all of Ethel´s family: I wish there was something I could do or say that could help with the pain and sadness. I know that words are inadequate at a time like this but I wanted you to know how very sorry I am for your loss. You are in our thoughts, and included in our prayers. We hope you somehow find the strength and love and peace you need to heal as a family. Ethel will be missed greatly by so many people that enjoyed being near her. Anyone that met her, remembered her. She was such an amazingly happy person, and always such a positive energy. She was such a fantastic person to be near. Always with the smiles, always with the laughs. I feel fortunate to have met her, and fortunate to have been a friend of hers. Our family has considered her a blessing to be in our lives. Our daughters have known her their whole lives, they've never known living here without her. We miss her dearly. May God bless you all, and may He give you strength and solace.

JP Patterson March 29, 2021