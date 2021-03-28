Menu
Ethel "Terry" FERN
FERN - Ethel "Terry"
March 20, 2021. While Terry only had one daughter, she was a mother to many. Terry's work as a first grade teacher was not a job to her, it was a calling. The first in her family to graduate from college, Terry deeply valued learning. She spent considerable time after work sitting at her kitchen table, planning creative learning experiences for her beloved first graders. When out around town with Terry her family never stopped encountering people who would approach her with excitement, remarking, "Mrs. Fern, Mrs. Fern...it's you... guess what I did? Mrs. Fern, Mrs. Fern, you were the best teacher I ever had." Years after she retired, Terry continued to learn of the significant impact she had upon the lives of many. Terry was a devoted member of Kenilworth United Church of Christ, joining it when it opened in the late 1950s. She taught Sunday School, she helped with the annual rummage sales, she baked for her fellow parishioners, she supported friends in need. Terry was a foundational member. While she was repeatedly asked to assume a more formal leadership role, she declined, preferring to serve others without recognition. Terry lived a life of service to others. She lived her values-humility, generosity, and compassion. "Mom," "Nanny, ""Auntie," "Mrs. Fern" was preceded in death by her dear husband, Charles W. Fern, and her beloved sister, Mrs. Angela Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Lou Harris (Vern), and her many family and friends who loved her so.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
Aunt Terry was alway smiling, welcoming, and kind. She will be missed.
Victoria Hainz
June 11, 2021
Terry was a colleague, a mentor, and a dear friend when we taught together. I have such wonderful memories of her. I extend my sympathy to her family, whom I always enjoyed hearing about.
Kathy DeLoughry
March 31, 2021
