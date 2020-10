KALMAN - Ethel J.

October 28, 2020. Beloved mother of Karen (John) Lagier, Robin (Tom) Fincher and Carol (late Carlos) Muck; grandmother of five; great-grandmother of nine. Private services will be held with immediate family. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.