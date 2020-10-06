DELMONTE - Ethel M.
(nee Taneff)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest October 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Delmonte; devoted mother of Anthony C. (Kim) Delmonte and Denise (Sam) Nasca; cherished grandmother of Lisa (Jeffrey M.) Conrad and Samantha Nasca; adored great-grandmother of Jeffrey S. and Giada Conrad; fond aunt of Wayne (Judy) Taneff; loving daughter of the late Charles and Ethel Taneff; dear sister of the late Charles "Chuck" Taneff and the late Marge (late Larry) Piccirilli; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., at 12 noon (please assemble at church) Entombment Hillcrest Cemetery. Mrs. Delmonte was a member of the Sacred Heart Senior Citizens, Orchard Park Home Bureau and was an avid New York Yankees and Buffalo Bills fan. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made in Ethel's memory to Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2020.