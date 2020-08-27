MATTHIES - Ethel
Passed away on August 24, 2020. She is survived by two children, Lance Matthies and Lisa Smith; nine grandchildren, Dale (Kerry) Matthies, Matthew (Melanie) Matthies, Susan (Chad) Rudolph, Jody (Dan) Miles, Kenneth Matthies, Faith (Chris) Milhollen, Cody (Julie) Kegler, Sarah (Edward) Michel and Deanna (Gregory) Rosenberg. Ethel is also survived by ten great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM, at ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC, 10 Eckerson Ave., Akron, where a Memorial Service will take place at 1 PM. Please visit rossakron.com
. NO FLOWERS please.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 27, 2020.