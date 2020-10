GARY - Etta Joyce (nee Leach)Entered into eternal rest on October 17, 2020. Loving wife of Eugene Gary Jr.; beloved mother of Monique Y. Gary-Porter (Sean). She leaves to cherish her memory a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 10 AM- 12 PM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St. Funeral services to immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com