GARY - Etta Joyce (nee Leach)
Entered into eternal rest on October 17, 2020. Loving wife of Eugene Gary Jr.; beloved mother of Monique Y. Gary-Porter (Sean). She leaves to cherish her memory a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 10 AM- 12 PM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St. Funeral services to immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 20, 2020.