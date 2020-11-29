HAEFNER - Eugene A.
November 27, 2020, age 87. Beloved husband of the late MaryAnn (nee Nagle); dear father of Michael J. (Lori) Haefner, Jean M. (Jim) Lindner and Sharon A. (David) Cairns; dear Poppie of Katie, Sarah, Mary Louise Lindner, Julianne and Christopher Cairns, Anna and Michael Haefner. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be celebrated privately. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated. Arrangements by (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Eugene's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.