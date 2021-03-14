Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Eugene T. and Alice C. BANASZAK
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
BANASZAK - Eugene T. & Alice C. (nee Schultz)
Of Lackawanna, NY, March 8, 2021 and March 5, 2021. Next door neighbors, childhood sweethearts and lifetime partners, they sustained and supported each other for 64 years, until separated by illness towards the end. Now they are together again, forever. They are survived by two devoted sons; three adopted cats; and many loving relatives and lifelong friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to The Response To Love Center of Buffalo, NY or the Ten Lives Club Cat Rescue Organization in Blasdell, NY. špij z Bogiem i anioami. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We are sending you our love and our prayers. You were a devoted couple for 64 years and strong testament of your love for one another. May you both Rest In Peace. Thank you Gene for being a great brother and a wonderful son to our Mom. Love
Jim and Lucy Kierejewski
March 18, 2021
Sending my deepest sympathies and prayers
Cindi Gibson
March 18, 2021
Our deepest sympathies
Ken and Diana Zalewski
March 16, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Banasczak family. I don't know if Johnny Banasczk is related , but took music lessons from him years ago at Northtown Plaza, Dentons Cottier and Daniel's. Hope your family is doing better in the coming year. Better days ahead.........Take care
RAYMOND H. HOELSCHER III
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results