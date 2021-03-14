BANASZAK - Eugene T. & Alice C. (nee Schultz)
Of Lackawanna, NY, March 8, 2021 and March 5, 2021. Next door neighbors, childhood sweethearts and lifetime partners, they sustained and supported each other for 64 years, until separated by illness towards the end. Now they are together again, forever. They are survived by two devoted sons; three adopted cats; and many loving relatives and lifelong friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to The Response To Love Center of Buffalo, NY or the Ten Lives Club Cat Rescue Organization in Blasdell, NY. špij z Bogiem i anioami. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.