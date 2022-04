Uncle Gene we will miss you so much you're not really my Uncle you were one of my mom's best friend I miss the days that when we went to Amish town that was Uncle Ray my mom and my cousin Amanda and I went there all the time with you guys I will miss that and I'm going to miss the days that when we went to the donut shop my mom and Donna my friend Richard and Donna's friend Kathy and Ron for coffee talk and hang out rest in peace

Dave T Friend October 10, 2021