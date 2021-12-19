BRACIKOWSKI - Eugene S.
Of West Seneca, NY, December 14, 2021. Beloved husband of Alice A. (Parucki) Bracikowski; dearest father of Denise M. (Ronald), Patricia A. (Tim) and Michelle R.; grandfather of Ronald (Mary), Misty and the late Brian; great-grandfather of Bryson; survived by one brother, five sisters and predeceased by two brothers and one sister; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John XXIII Parish, 1 Arcade St., West Seneca, NY, Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 9:30 AM. Mr. Bracikowski was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.