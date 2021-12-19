Menu
Eugene S. BRACIKOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
BRACIKOWSKI - Eugene S.
Of West Seneca, NY, December 14, 2021. Beloved husband of Alice A. (Parucki) Bracikowski; dearest father of Denise M. (Ronald), Patricia A. (Tim) and Michelle R.; grandfather of Ronald (Mary), Misty and the late Brian; great-grandfather of Bryson; survived by one brother, five sisters and predeceased by two brothers and one sister; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John XXIII Parish, 1 Arcade St., West Seneca, NY, Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 9:30 AM. Mr. Bracikowski was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am soooo very sorry for your loss. I could always see the love you had for your father. I am truly sorry. I enjoyed you coming into my office to take his vitals. May God hold you close to his heart
Nurse Tina
December 23, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. I am so sorry for your loss. I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers . Dear Alice, my heart aches for you. God bless you and your family, I will miss Eugene so much Rest in peace my dear friend.
JoAnn Oldfield
December 19, 2021
DEAR AUNT ALICE ANDDAUGHTERS AND BRACIKOWSKI FAMILY OUR LOVE AND THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH YOUR FAMILY UNCLE EUGENE WAS A LOVING CARING WONDERFUL MAN,HUSBAND,DAD,GRANDPA,UNCLE,VETERAN BROTHER,IN -LAW ETC WE WILL MISS ALL THE GREAT TIMES TOGETHER BUT ARE MEMORIES WILL FOREVER BE IN OUR HEARTS JUST LIKE HIS HEART OF GOLD UNCLE EUGENE THANK YOU FOR YOUR LOVING HEART AUNT ALICE KNOW HOW MUCH WE LOVE YOU AND HERE FOR YOU PRAYERS AND BLESSINGS AND LOVE XOXOXOXOXOXO
JOANNE &MARK SCHERMERHORN
Family
December 19, 2021
My deepest sympathies and prayers for Alice and the family. My heart goes out to you. Love and prayers, Nancy R and Alice K
Nancy Richert
Family
December 17, 2021
