BURKE - Eugene V., Esq.
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on March 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Jukosky) Burke; devoted father of Christina (Mark) Salvo and Tiffany (Andrew) Whitehead; cherished grandfather of Gabriella, Kathryn, Alexander, Maria and Christopher. Eugene was a US Air Force Veteran. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem Rd. on Saturday from 4-7 PM. Eugene was a practicing Attorney in Buffalo and Williamsville for decades. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eugene's memory can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. Due to NYS guidelines, occupancy limits will be observed.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2021.