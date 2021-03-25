Menu
Eugene V. . BURKE Esq
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
BURKE - Eugene V., Esq.
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on March 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Jukosky) Burke; devoted father of Christina (Mark) Salvo and Tiffany (Andrew) Whitehead; cherished grandfather of Gabriella, Kathryn, Alexander, Maria and Christopher. Eugene was a US Air Force Veteran. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem Rd. on Saturday from 4-7 PM. Eugene was a practicing Attorney in Buffalo and Williamsville for decades. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eugene's memory can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. Due to NYS guidelines, occupancy limits will be observed.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Sharon, I had no idea Gene had passed! I just saw his name in the Hospice Buffalo Magazine. Duane Damian and I wish to express our deepest sympathy to you and your family. The Buczkowski/Burke Turski/Browning family´s go back a very long way. There are too many accolades to mention...Eugene was a wonderful person. He always called and inquired to see how my mom, who passed away at almost 97yrs. last Jan. (peacefully at home,) was doing. She was always happy when I´d tell her Eugene called and said hello. Our parents were the best of friends, and like his dad Eugene was a very thorough attorney and a selfless person. Our condolences to all.
Liane Turski Browning
Friend
November 13, 2021
Very saddened for your loss.
Michael Barnas
March 28, 2021
Very sorry to learn about the passing of our Attorney and friend for many years. Rest In Peace. The Langlotz Family.
Langlotz Family
March 25, 2021
So sorry my dear Sharon. My deepest sympathy on the loss of your beloved Eugene. Love and prayers
Rosemarie Helda
March 25, 2021
We are saddened to hear of his passing. Our condolences.
Derrick and Danielle Banaszak
March 25, 2021
Roger and I are so very sorry for your loss.
Roger and Pat Keller
March 25, 2021
My heart goes out to Gene's family, Sharon, Christina, Tiffany and their families for the loss of this most amazing man. I know first hand after working for him for 37 years what a wonderful, classy, kind hearted and hard working person he was. Rest peacefully my dear Boss. The finest.
Noreen Zimmerman
March 25, 2021
