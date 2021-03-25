Dear Sharon, I had no idea Gene had passed! I just saw his name in the Hospice Buffalo Magazine. Duane Damian and I wish to express our deepest sympathy to you and your family. The Buczkowski/Burke Turski/Browning family´s go back a very long way. There are too many accolades to mention...Eugene was a wonderful person. He always called and inquired to see how my mom, who passed away at almost 97yrs. last Jan. (peacefully at home,) was doing. She was always happy when I´d tell her Eugene called and said hello. Our parents were the best of friends, and like his dad Eugene was a very thorough attorney and a selfless person. Our condolences to all.

Liane Turski Browning Friend November 13, 2021