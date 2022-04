CARSWELL - EugeneEntered in eternal rest April 9, 2022. The family will receive friends Monday, April 18, 2022, 11 AM-12 Noon, at New Covenant United Church of Christ, 459 Clinton Street, Buffalo, New York, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com