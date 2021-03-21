Menu
Eugene R. DERYNGOWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
DERYNGOWSKI - Eugene R.
January 20, 2021. In Sun City, AZ of Cheektowaga, NY. Dearest son of the late Anna (Butzek) and Adam Deryngowski; survived by cousins and dear friends. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William Street near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Thursday, March 25th, from 10:00 AM-11:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Gualbert Church, 83 Gualbert Avenue (corner of Doat St.), at 12 Noon. Inurnment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. If desired, memorials in Eugene's memory may be made to a charity of your choice.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Mar
25
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. John Gualbert Church
83 Gualbert Avenue (corner of Doat St.), NY
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Long time Friend and neighbor, I will miss the smell of Mr Genes cigars, I´m pretty sure he quit a long time ago but as a kid I remember that!!! He was a great person and neighbor, the best and God bless!!
The Lembicz Family
March 22, 2021
