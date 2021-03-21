DERYNGOWSKI - Eugene R.
January 20, 2021. In Sun City, AZ of Cheektowaga, NY. Dearest son of the late Anna (Butzek) and Adam Deryngowski; survived by cousins and dear friends. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William Street near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Thursday, March 25th, from 10:00 AM-11:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Gualbert Church, 83 Gualbert Avenue (corner of Doat St.), at 12 Noon. Inurnment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. If desired, memorials in Eugene's memory may be made to a charity of your choice
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.