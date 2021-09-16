EASTMAN - Eugene M.
September 9, 2021. Beloved husband of Bernadine (nee Romanowski); devoted father of Anne Marie Long and Kathryn (William) Shisler; loving grandfather of Stephanie Long and Emma Shisler; dearest brother of Leslie Eastman, Cynthia (late Robert) Chiemlewski and the late Harold Eastman Jr.; fond brother-in-law of Rosemarie Romanowski, Michael (Christine) Romanowski and the late Christine (late Victor) Smirnow; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. All are welcome to gather for a Celebration of Eugene's Life at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William (near Harlem) Saturday (September 18, 2021) from 11 AM to 12:30 PM where a service will follow. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Mr. Eastman's services. Please share online condolences at: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2021.