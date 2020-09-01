BUCCELLA - Eugene F.
Of South Buffalo, at the age of 96 on August 31, 2020. Devoted Husband of the late Joan C. (nee Eckel) Buccella; loving Father of Pamela (William) Peterson, Mary Jane (Robert) Meindl, Eugene Buccella and Margaret Loops; brother of Louis (late Rose) Buccella and pre-deceased by 7 siblings; dear grandfather of Timothy (Karen) Murphy, Kimberly Hawkins, Christopher (Allison) Meindl, Brian (Christie) Meindl and Kathryn Loops; great-grandfather of Patrick and Dillon Murphy, Olivia and Evan Hawkins and Logan and Briella Meindl. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 PM at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (824-4000). Please remember that face coverings and a 6 foot separation are required. With the current capacity restriction, your entry into our Funeral Home may be delayed. Thank you for the comfort and support to the family and your patience in following the Mandated Restrictions. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Holy Trinity Mausoleum, Thursday at 11 AM. Mr. Buccella was a WWII U.S. Air Force Veteran. Memorials may be made to The Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. For condolences, please visit www.GANNONFUNERAL.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.