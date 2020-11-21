WOJTKOWIAK - Eugene F. "Gene"

November 19, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Loving husband of the late Theresa (Surdej) Wojtkowiak; beloved father of Michael (Karen), Michelle, late Paul and late Allen (Kristine) Wojtkowiak; dear grandfather of Nathan and Taryn; brother of Norman (Marian) Wojtkowiak; loving companion of Ruth McNamara; brother-in-law of Julia Goldyn and Jeanette Mirkiewicz; also survived by nieces and nephews. A private prayer service and entombment was held in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Wojtkowiak was a Marine Corps Veteran, a retired foreman at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, avid bowler and enjoyed hunting and fishing. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.