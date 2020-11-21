Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Eugene F. "Gene" WOJTKOWIAK
WOJTKOWIAK - Eugene F. "Gene"
November 19, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Loving husband of the late Theresa (Surdej) Wojtkowiak; beloved father of Michael (Karen), Michelle, late Paul and late Allen (Kristine) Wojtkowiak; dear grandfather of Nathan and Taryn; brother of Norman (Marian) Wojtkowiak; loving companion of Ruth McNamara; brother-in-law of Julia Goldyn and Jeanette Mirkiewicz; also survived by nieces and nephews. A private prayer service and entombment was held in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Wojtkowiak was a Marine Corps Veteran, a retired foreman at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, avid bowler and enjoyed hunting and fishing. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.