Eugene J. FAHEY
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FAHEY - Eugene J.
June 3, 2021. Formerly from Edgewood Ave., in South Buffalo, and lived in Pittsburgh, PA. Beloved husband of the late Linda R. (nee Songer) Fahey; cherished father of Eugene J., Shawn P. (Greta), Katherine R. (Dustin) Chenney and Michael J. Fahey; also survived by seven grandchildren; son of the late John V. "Jake" Fahey and Marie E. (nee Maddigan) Fahey; dear brother of Maureen A. (Michael) Shanahan, Joanne (James) Echeverria, Gerald P., Mark V. (Donna), Carol M. (Alan) Zoldos, James P. and Jacqueline Fahey; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be held in Pittsburgh, PA, on Monday June 7, 2021.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
Dear Maureen, I´m so sorry about your brother. You are in my thoughts and prayers . Kathy Deet
Kathy Deet
June 7, 2021
Until we meet again ,Rest in Peace my dear brother....Our arms are around you always!!!!!
Maureen Shanahan
Family
June 6, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Very sorry for your family's loss.
Donna Menkel
June 5, 2021
What a beautiful tribute to your Dad! I can visualize your parents dancing together in heaven. Sending up prayers for comfort and peace for your family.
Karen Hassinger
June 5, 2021
