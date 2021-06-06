FAHEY - Eugene J.

June 3, 2021. Formerly from Edgewood Ave., in South Buffalo, and lived in Pittsburgh, PA. Beloved husband of the late Linda R. (nee Songer) Fahey; cherished father of Eugene J., Shawn P. (Greta), Katherine R. (Dustin) Chenney and Michael J. Fahey; also survived by seven grandchildren; son of the late John V. "Jake" Fahey and Marie E. (nee Maddigan) Fahey; dear brother of Maureen A. (Michael) Shanahan, Joanne (James) Echeverria, Gerald P., Mark V. (Donna), Carol M. (Alan) Zoldos, James P. and Jacqueline Fahey; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services will be held in Pittsburgh, PA, on Monday June 7, 2021.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.