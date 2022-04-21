HASSELBECK - Eugene J.
April 15, 2022, of Grand Island, NY and Sanibel Island, FL. Loving husband of 64 years of the late JoAnn (nee Daigler) Hasselbeck; father of Amy (Gary) Goudelock, Todd (Barbara) Hasselbeck, Laurie (Stanley) Miller and Jon (Yolande) Hasselbeck; also survived by 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and nieces Lynn Daigler, Katherine and Sheila Flanagan; brother of the late Marjorie Flanagan. Friends may call Friday, April 29th, 4-8 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Road, Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Happy Hooves http://www.happyhoovessc.com
or the Northgate Church Building Fund https://northgatebuffalo.com
, 60 Hertel Ave., Buffalo (formally St. John the Baptist Church), where Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 30th, at 11 AM. Gene enlisted in the US Navy at age 17, and served in the Pacific during WWII on the destroyer USS Tucker, where he earned the nickname "Old Gunner". Returning to Buffalo after the war, Gene graduated from the University of Buffalo with a degree in Electrical Engineering. An avid skier, Gene was a founding member of Sitzmarker Ski Club in Colden, where he and his family enjoyed winter weekends. Gene spent over 40 years growing and managing the Raymond E. Kelley Company in Bowmansville, where he retired as President & CEO. Gene lived a full, active life to the end, and leaves a wonderful legacy. He and JoAnn spent many happy winters on Sanibel Island, where they built a second close community of friends. He loved to travel, and with JoAnn, visited many friends, children and grandchildren across the country in their motorhomes. Gene greeted everyone by name, always made time to talk and let folks know they were important to him. He will be deeply missed by all who had the blessing to have known him. A livestream of the Celebration of Gene's Life will be available at https://northgatebuffalo.churchcenter.com/episodes/116083
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 21, 2022.