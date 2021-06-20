Menu
Eugene F. IGNASZAK
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
IGNASZAK - Eugene F.
Of West Seneca, NY, June 14, 2021, at age 90. Beloved husband of 53 years to the late Pauline F. (Niemczyk) Ignaszak; dearest father of Ann Marie (Bruce) Frankiewich and Michael E. (Yvonne) Ignaszak; loving grandfather of Victoria and Catherine Frankiewich and Taylor and Kaitlyn Ignaszak; brother of Dennis (Carol) Ignaszak and the late Eleanore (Richard) Lelonek; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1350 Indian Church Rd., West Seneca, NY, Monday, June 21, 2021 at 10 AM (face masks are required in church). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Mr. Ignaszak was a U.S. Coast Guard Veteran of the Korean War. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Fourteen Holy Helpers Church
1350 Indian Church Road, West Seneca, NY
