Shatzel - Eugene J. "Gene"

Of Lake View, NY, September 12, 2020. Dearest husband of Ruth A. Shatzel; caring father of Dr. Joseph Shatzel, Elizabeth (John) Beyer, James Shatzel, and John Shatzel; loving grandfather of Claire, Oliver, and Alice Beyer; brother of David Shatzel, Margaret Shatzel, and the late Marion Brennan. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday morning at 10 AM at Saints Peter and Paul Church (66 E. Main Street, Hamburg). Interment will be private. No prior visitation. Due to COVID-19 Regulations, face masks and social distancing are required and will be strictly enforced. Gene was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran and was a member of the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. His joy was his participation with the Catholic Charismatic Renewal. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2020.