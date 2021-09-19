NAAB - Eugene J., III
September 13, 2021; beloved husband of 38 years to Jennifer A. (Pyszczynski) Naab; dearest father of Eugene J. (Kendyl) Naab, IV; loving grandfather of Cecilia Naab; dear son of the late Eugene J. and Arlene (nee Schuster) Naab. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, September 25th at 10:30 AM in St. Mary's Chapel, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, NY. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 23, 2021.