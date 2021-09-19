Menu
Eugene J. NAAB III
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
NAAB - Eugene J., III
September 13, 2021; beloved husband of 38 years to Jennifer A. (Pyszczynski) Naab; dearest father of Eugene J. (Kendyl) Naab, IV; loving grandfather of Cecilia Naab; dear son of the late Eugene J. and Arlene (nee Schuster) Naab. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, September 25th at 10:30 AM in St. Mary's Chapel, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, NY. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John Kuklewicz
Friend
October 1, 2021
Our deepest sympathies. RIP Gene.
Charlie and Maureen Toy
Friend
September 19, 2021
Dear Jenny, We were so sorry and sad to hear about Gene. He was such a wonderful neighbor over the years. His many acts of kindness will never be forgotten by our family. He did so much for all of us, so quietly and so unconditionally. May God bless you and your family and may Gene rest in peace. Love, Ellen & Bill
Ellen and Bill Pasquale
September 19, 2021
