NAJUCH - Eugene
December 4, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 58 years to Mary (nee Markulis) Najuch; dearest father of Robert Najuch; he was the youngest of seven children, survived by his sister Kazmiera Strzelczyk; brother-in-law of Michelle (Ted) Gierlach and Chester Markulis; survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, December 8th, from 3-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM in Resurrection R.C. Church, corner of Union Rd. and Como Park Blvd. Please assemble at church. Entombment in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. Flowers gratefully declined. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required at both funeral home and church. Occupancy restrictions may delay entry. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.