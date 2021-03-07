Menu
Eugene F. OPATKIEWICZ
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
OPATKIEWICZ - Eugene F.
Of Depew, NY, March 2, 2021, at age 76. Beloved husband of Pamela S. (McQuade) Opatkiewicz; father of Kimberly M. Bargnesi-Opatkiewicz and Joseph Opatkiewicz; grandfather of Alex and Corey Bargnesi. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Eugene was the recipient of the 2000 "Citizen Of The Year In Labor" award, to acknowledge his 33 years as President of the G.C.I.U., Local #33 and Allied Printing Trades Council. He was employed at Quebecor World for 44 years. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
I worked with Gene at the then Arcata Graphics in the 60´s. We were grateful to have Gene and his band (I think they called themselves the Valiants) play at our wedding. I remember him as a very nice guy, so sorry for your loss.
Bill (Willie) Hartwig
March 9, 2021
Pam and family: my deepest sympathy to you all at this hard time. I know and feel your loss. Just remember and keep all your memories close to your heart. You are all in my thoughts and prayers . God Bless You.
Nancy
March 7, 2021
So very soon to hear of Gene´s passing. I worked with Gene for many more years than I can remember at Arcata / Quebecor. He always had a smile on his face and a ready laugh. He will be missed by all who worked with him at Arcata / Quebecor.
George Mc Daniel
March 7, 2021
