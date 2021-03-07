OPATKIEWICZ - Eugene F.
Of Depew, NY, March 2, 2021, at age 76. Beloved husband of Pamela S. (McQuade) Opatkiewicz; father of Kimberly M. Bargnesi-Opatkiewicz and Joseph Opatkiewicz; grandfather of Alex and Corey Bargnesi. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Eugene was the recipient of the 2000 "Citizen Of The Year In Labor" award, to acknowledge his 33 years as President of the G.C.I.U., Local #33 and Allied Printing Trades Council. He was employed at Quebecor World for 44 years. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.