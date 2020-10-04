SPRAIN - Eugene P., Jr. AKA "Gene," AKA "Buddy"
Of Tonawanda, NY, September 29, 2020. Beloved domestic partner of Sharon MJ Ginter; step-father of Jonathan Ginter (Jennifer Calkins), Marisa (Matthew) Sortisio; grandfather of Angelo, Seaton and Zeke Ginter; brother of Patricia (Don) Boswell, Michelle (Casey) Sprain, Daniel (Jennifer) and Dave Garrett; brother-in-law of Richard (Dawn) DiCarlo, Robert DiCarlo (Carol Latuccia) and Angelo (Nina) DiCarlo, Jr.; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com