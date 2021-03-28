Menu
Eugene PANASUK
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI
Panasuk - Eugene
Age 82, passed away on March 22, 2021 in his home after a battle with cancer. Eugene grew up in Lackawanna, NY and moved to Michigan early in life to build on his foundry career by selling to and serving in the industry throughout North America. Eugene is survived by wife, Susan Fielder-Panasuk of Holland, MI; daughter, Judith Deborah Laudermilch of Waterford, MI; grandson, David Laudermilch of Westby, WI; and cousins, Antoinette C. Robak of Rochester, NY and Jeanette J. and Joseph Kropczynski of West Seneca, NY. Memorial contributions may be given in Eugene's honor to the Harbor Humane Society at https://harborhumane.org/ or 14345 Bagley Street, West Olive, MI, 49460. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss Sue and Debbie. Take comfort in your memories as you grieve.
Chris Panasuk
Sister
March 28, 2021
Sue, So sorry for your loss. Thinking of you today.
Mary Robinson
Friend
March 25, 2021
Thinking of you, Sue
Sue McDonald
Coworker
March 24, 2021
