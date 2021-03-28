Panasuk - Eugene
Age 82, passed away on March 22, 2021 in his home after a battle with cancer. Eugene grew up in Lackawanna, NY and moved to Michigan early in life to build on his foundry career by selling to and serving in the industry throughout North America. Eugene is survived by wife, Susan Fielder-Panasuk of Holland, MI; daughter, Judith Deborah Laudermilch of Waterford, MI; grandson, David Laudermilch of Westby, WI; and cousins, Antoinette C. Robak of Rochester, NY and Jeanette J. and Joseph Kropczynski of West Seneca, NY. Memorial contributions may be given in Eugene's honor to the Harbor Humane Society at https://harborhumane.org/
or 14345 Bagley Street, West Olive, MI, 49460. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.