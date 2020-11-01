PERNATT - Eugene

October 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late May (nee Ezak); dearest father of Wesley (Shelley) and late Robert (Kathy). Grandfather of Laura and Jennifer (Charles) Thomasulo; great-grandfather of Elliana and Amelia. Brother of seven brothers, also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Monday from 4-7 PM. Chapel Service Tuesday at 10 AM. Mr. Pernatt was a veteran of the Korean War and recipient of a Purple Heart and other medals.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.