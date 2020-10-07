FRONCZAK - Eugene R.
October 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Sawicki) Fronczak; dearest father of Patricia (Joseph) Rozak and James (late Judy); loving grandfather of David (Chandra), Jason and Joey (Erin); great-grandfather of Stone, Myana, Lennon and August "Pete"; brother of the late Leona (Edward) Czechowski, late Daniel and Thaddeus Fronczak, and late Joanne Seeger; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Friday, October 9th at 10 AM in St. Andrews RC Church, corner of Reiman and Crocker Sts., Village of Sloan. Interment following in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2020.