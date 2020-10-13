MOSKAL - Eugene R.
October 11, 2020, of Buffalo, NY. Loving father of Thomas (Dawn), Timothy Moskal and Susan (Christopher) Ford; brother of the late Alfreda (Raymond) Koszuta, Dorothy (Walter) Wisniewski and John (Ceil) Moskal; cherished grandfather of seven; great-grandfather of five. The family will be present on Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME (AMHERST CHAPEL), 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Gregory the Great on Thursday at 8:45 AM, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville, NY 14221. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 13, 2020.