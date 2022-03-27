Menu
Eugene A. STASIOWSKI
STASIOWSKI - Eugene A.
March 9, 2022, age 81. Beloved husband of 46 years to Phyllis (nee Cipolla) Stasiowski; devoted father of Lisa (Aaron) Petritz and Lynn (John-Michael) Caloyeras; loving grandfather of Nicholas, Olivia, Zachary, and Connor; dear brother of Ronald (Janet) Stasiowski; also survived by cherished nieces. The family will be present Friday, April 1, 2022, from 4-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). Family and friends are invited Saturday, at 12:30 PM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, 665 Elm St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Eugene was a United States Marine Corps. Veteran and retired from American Optical. Please share memories and condolences on Eugene's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
