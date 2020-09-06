ZDROWAK - Eugene
Age 80, of Leesburg, FL, sadly passed on August 22, 2020. He was born in Lackawanna, NY and was a longtime resident of Lancaster, NY. Eugene was predeceased by Arlene Zdrowak (Zakes); his parents, Stanley Zdrowak and Mary (Kogut); as well as his son, David Zdrowak. Eugene leaves behind his loving wife of 49 years, Patricia Zdrowak; and his children, Brian Zdrowak (Debbie), Debbie Kowalski, Keith Zdrowak (Amy); he was a loving grandfather of Kaitlyn Gerlach (Chris), Kandace Kowalski, Jessica Senske (Jonathan), Kelly Gates (Tyler), Alex, Katie and Joshua Zdrowak. Eugene will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and loyal friend. Friends and Family are invited to a Memorial Mass, on September 15th, at Our lady Of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY, at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, they may be sent in memory of Eugene, to OLV Basilica, for the Mass, on September, 15th. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.